Police seize £30,000 worth of suspected drugs

Police arrested two people and seized suspected drugs worth an estimated £30,000 in Maghera yesterday (Tuesday, September 24).

The seizure was made following a planned search in the Drumconready Hill area where a number of suspected cannabis plants were seized.

Police subsequently arrested a 36-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman on suspicion of a number of drugs-related offences, including possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply and cultivation of cannabis.

They have both been released on bail pending further enquiries.

Chief Inspector Mervyn Seffen added: “Police are committed to reducing the harm these dangerous drugs and individuals pose to our community and we would appeal to anyone who knows anything about illegal drugs or drug dealing in their area to contact police on the non-emergency number 101.”

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.