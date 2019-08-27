Police spot black smoke coming from car in Cookstown

A Moneymore motorist was fined £250 at East Tyrone Magistrates Court for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

Stefan Tilibasa (42), of Rockview Park, was also ordered to pay a £15 offender levy.

The court was told that in the afternoon of July 27 last year, police spotted black smoke coming from the rear of a vehicle at Fountain Road.

Counsel prosecuting said police followed and stopped the vehicle and seized it after it failed a number of checks.

He said it was later examined at the MoT Centre in Cookstown and “significant faults” were discovered which rendered it unroadworthy and in a dangerous condition.

A defence lawyer said Tilibasa had made a “bad decision” to drive the car.

He said the defendant had been waiting to take delivery of a replacement vehicle which was coming the next day.

The lawyer pointed out that the defendant had not been able to keep the vehicle.

He asked the court to give him credit for his early plea.