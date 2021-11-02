Police spot car with no rears lights on in town

Gerard Philip Larmour (39), of Orritor Crescent, Cookstown, was also fined £250 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol on October 2.

Prosecuting counsel told Dungannon Magistrates Court on Friday that at approximately 1.30am police on mobile patrol in Cookstown town centre observed a car being driven with no rear lights on and stopped it in Old Coagh Street.

She said there was a strong smell of alcohol from the vehicle and the defendant’s speech was slurred and he was arrested. He later provided an evidential specimen showing 53mgs in breath.

Court

Defence lawyer Colin Donnelly said Larmour, a former taxi driver, was disappointed with himself.

He explained at the time he was taking medication to his mother’s house.

