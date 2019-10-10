Pre-sentence report ordered

A pre-sentence report was ordered at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday in the case of a Moneymore motorist facing a charge of driving while disqualified.

Stephen McIvor (37), a joiner, from Hammond Mews, is also charged with driving without insurance at Moneymore Road, Magherafelt, on August 21.

District Judge Steven Keown imposed an immediate disqualification and adjourned the case until November 6.

He told McIvor that he must cooperate with the Probation Service and attend appointments.