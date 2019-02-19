Probation for sex offender who stayed at woman’s house

A sex offender who breached a court order by staying the night at the home of a woman he made contact with on an online dating site, has been placed on probation for six months.

Former Dungannon man Michael Dynes (41), with an address at Galgorm Road, Gracehill, Ballymena, admitted breaching a sexual offenders’ prevention order.

The case had been adjourned at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last month for a pre-sentence report.

The court was told the pair had dinner on September 7 and the woman had stayed at his house.

A prosecuting lawyer said on October 20 Dynes had stayed overnight at the home of the woman in breach of the court order.

Counsel said while the woman was shopping in Belfast a sticker was put on her car windscreen which had a link to a website article about Dynes’ convictions.

The court heard Dynes had entered into the relationship with the woman without disclosing he was a subject of a sexual offenders’ prevention order.

A defence lawyer stressed that this was the defendant’s first breach and he had made a full admission throughout his interview with the police.

Dynes was previously convicted after he set himself up as a fake model agent, tricking both children and adults to pose for him and perform lewd acts. He admitted 41 charges between 2007 and 2015, including making and possessing indecent images of children; inciting children, to engage in a sexual act, and several charges of voyeurism.

Imposing the probation order District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant he must actively participate in any programme of work recommended by his supervising officer, designed to reduce any risk he may present. She also ordered him to attend and co-operate in assessments by PBNI as to his suitability for programmes.

“You must permanently reside at an address approved by the probation officer and obtain the prior permission of the probation officer for any change of address,” she continued. “You must undertake such work, including voluntary work, as approved by the probation officer and obtain the prior permission of the probation officer for any proposed change.

“You must not reside in the same household as any child under the age of 18 without the prior approval of your probation officer. You must not have unsupervised contact either directly or indirectly with children under the age of 18 or vulnerable adult without prior approval of your probation officer.

“You must not form an intimate relationship with any woman where there are children under 18 years of age unless verifiable disclosure has been made.”