Probe into report of police car being driven dangerously

The Police Ombudsman's Office has appealed for witnesses to an incident reported to have happened on the main Coalisland to Dungannon road on the morning of Friday November 1.

The Office is investigating a complaint that, at around 10.50am, a marked police car was driven dangerously on a stretch of road close to the Maximus site, near Dungannon.

A spokesman for the Office said: "We are appealing for anyone who saw what happened to contact us on 0800 032 7880. We would be particularly keen to hear from anyone who might have relevant dashcam footage."