PSNI air support crew captures utterly stunning aerial image of a fog-shrouded Belfast with Harland & Wolff cranes peeking out

Harland and Wolff’s cranes, Goliath (left) and Samson, can be seen poking just above the mist as it hugs the whole city’s docks district.

As a measure of how heavy the fog was, Goliath stands 96 metres (315 ft) tall and Samson at 106 metres (348 ft).

The image was posted on Facebook last night by PSNI Mid Ulster.

The image captured by the air support team

The accompanying message said: “I appreciate it’s not Mid Ulster, but the guys in Air Support just took this picture over Belfast and seeing as they are always up over Mid Ulster supporting crews, it would be rude not to share their shot.”

All throughout Monday and Tuesday, ships in Belfast Lough have been sounding foghorns as the stubborn mist refuses to lift (although at time of writing there are signs of it dissipating).

