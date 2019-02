Street fighting in Cookstown town centre resulted in a number of arrests at the weekend.

Police said in a social media post that they were "appalled" at the behaviour of some people after the pubs and clubs closed.

"People fighting in the street and assaulting police," the post reads.

"We will not tolerate this behaviour and it will be a one way ticket to custody for anybody that acts in this way. Enjoy your night, get your food and head home."