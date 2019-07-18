PSNI condemn dumping of kittens in NI canal

A member of the public has rescued a bag containing several kittens from Coalisland canal, according to the PSNI.

Five weeks ago a dog - Snowy - was saved from drowning after being stolen from his owner and weighed down in the water.

In a social media post, Dungannon PSNI wrote: "We would always advise to be mindful of your own personal safety. Our brave rescuer took the saved kittens to be checked over by a vet.

"Do not dump or abandon unwanted animals or pets and cause them unnecessary suffering."