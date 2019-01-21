PSNI keen to curtail anti-social driving

The PSNI say they will be stepping up patrols to deal with anti-social driving in Draperstown area.

It follows reports of boy racers operating on Sunday night.

“Thanks to your information several drivers were given advice and warning, fixed penalty tickets were issued and one driver was cautioned for dangerous driving,” Magherafelt police said in a social media post this week. The police added that they were keen to curtail this sort of behaviour.

Anyone who has any information regarding anti-social driving in Draperstown or elsewhere in the Magherafelt area is encouraged to contact police using the Crimestoppers number 0800 555111.