PSNI notch up 1,000,000 followers on social media

With 1.5 million people interacting with the PSNI every week, they have been hailed as a social media powerhouse.

They hit a major milestone this week, totting up one million followers.

And all their sites on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube are regular sources of information.

Their platforms include 32 Facebook pages, 22 Twitter accounts, an Instagram account and a YouTube channel.

The first PSNI social media account was set up almost ten years ago in 2009 and the number has since grown to 56 social media accounts covering all areas of Northern Ireland.

Currently the PSNI’s most popular social media account is the Corporate Twitter account with a following of over 173,000.

The organisation has also posted over 123,000 tweets and posts from our Facebook accounts regularly reach in excess of 1.5 million people on a weekly basis.

Speaking about the milestone, Assistant Chief Constable Mark Hamilton said: “Our social media pages allow us to engage with communities, and quickly spread important information and news to a large number of people across Northern Ireland.

“Over the last few years social media has become an integral part of policing. It helps us to communicate directly to the public and by promoting the good work that we do we can help to reassure them that we are keeping them safe.

“It is also a great way for the public to interact with us and let us know their thoughts, concerns and highlight any issues within their local area that we may not yet be aware of. Some of our best local accounts have tens of thousands of followers who can engage with local officers about local issues. This shows the power of social media and the online presence we have within our communities.

“Our Social Media platforms have helped us with investigations and to solve crimes. This is down to the public engaging with us via these forums and I want to take this opportunity to thank you all for following us and look forward to communicating with you in this way in future.

“People with information relating to crime or criminal behaviour are asked not to report it via our social media accounts as they are not monitored 24/7. However, if you would like to report a crime telephone the police non-emergency number 101 or by contacting the independent charity, Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. In an emergency, always dial 999.”