PSNI say Tyrone arson attack could have 'resulted in loss of life'

The incident was reported to police just after 4.30pm on Saturday.

Inspector Knipe said: “Luckily, there was no one home at the time of the incident.

“This fire could have resulted in serious injuries, even loss of life and could easily have spread to the adjoining properties.

Police are appealing for information.

“We are treating this as arson with intent to endanger life and I am asking anyone with information, or who noticed any suspicious activity around that time, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 1494 of 17/07/21.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111 or at their website.

