PSNI seize drugs during house searches in Magherafelt area
A quantity of drugs have been seized following searches at three addresses in the Magherafelt area today.
Officers within the PSNI's Organised Crime Team carried out proactive searches and seized illegal drugs as part of the Northern Ireland-wide Op DealBreaker targeted surge operation.
A police spokesperson said: "A quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected cannabis oil and drug-related paraphernalia were found during proactive searches of three addresses in the Castledawson and Desertmartin areas today. Enquiries are continuing."
Commenting on the searches, Detective Sergeant Martin said: “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs, please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."
---
Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.