PSNI seize drugs during house searches in Magherafelt area

Officers within the PSNI's Organised Crime Team carried out proactive searches and seized illegal drugs as part of the Northern Ireland-wide Op DealBreaker targeted surge operation.

A police spokesperson said: "A quantity of suspected cocaine, a quantity of suspected cannabis oil and drug-related paraphernalia were found during proactive searches of three addresses in the Castledawson and Desertmartin areas today. Enquiries are continuing."

Commenting on the searches, Detective Sergeant Martin said: “I am making a direct appeal to anyone with information about the illicit supply, possession or misuse of drugs, please call police in confidence on the non-emergency number 101, or submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online."

Police carried out searches at addresses in Castledawson and Desertmartin.

---

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.