Public meeting after spate of burglaries

A public meeting has been organised after a spate of burglaries across South Derry.

Sinn Féin Cllr Brian McGuigan appealed to residents to attend a PCSP public meeting which has been organised for this Thursday 6th December in the Youth Club, Ballinascreen.

Cllr Brian McGuigan

Mr McGuigan said: “Unfortunately Ballinascreen was one of the worst hit areas in relation to this. Several homes were broken into, with people also losing valuable tools and equipment from work vans and vehicles.

“Whilst we continue to work with police in relation to recovering stolen items and indeed catching those responsible, our priority as community activists is to ensure this does not happen again. It is for this reason that we have liaised with the PCSP to arrange a public information event in Ballinascreen.

“The meeting will feature presentations from Agewell, PSNI and the Crime Prevention officer, to ensure that local people feel equipped to secure their homes and vehicles, and that they know what to look out for and what to report.

“We are incredibly lucky in that we live in a largely safe area with a fantastic community spirit, but in the age of mobile technology it is all too easy for criminal networks to operate. There is an onus on all of us to look out for each other and take away their power.”

The meeting is hosted by PCSP and will take place in the Youth Club, adjacent to the new library, 50 B High Street, on Thursday 6th December at 7pm