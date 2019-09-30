‘R’ driver caught doing 81mph

An ‘R’ driver caught travelling at 81mph on the M1 has been fined £115 with four penalty points.

Factory worker Armindo Martins (20), of Cunningham Lane, Dungannon, was detected over a 1.8 mile stretch of the motorway on July 2.

The local Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday the defendant had ‘R’ plates displayed on the vehicle and admitted to police that he had just passed his test.

Jarlath Faloon, solicitor, said it was the defendant’s first offence, and asked for credit for his early plead of guilty to the charge.