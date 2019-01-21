‘Racist remark’ made in restaurant dispute

A man who made a racist remark and pushed a member of staff in a Magherafelt restaurant, was given a four-month jail sentence, suspended for three years, at the local Magistrates Court.

Edward Finney (33), of Cliffe Country Lodges, Cliffe Common, Selby, North Yorkshire, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender levy.

Finney had admitted charges of assault and disorderly behaviour in licensed premises at a previous court and the case was adjourned for pre-sentence report.

Counsel prosecuting told the court that the matter should be treated as being motivated by hostility.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she recalled the case in which the defendant had lifted the manager and pushed him. She said he had also made the reference “you bloody Indians, you should know what country you live in.”

A defence lawyer said Finney belonged to the Travelling community and was familiar with being spoken to in derogatory terms.

He explained that the defendant, who had too much drink taken, had been at the restaurant before and was given a discount which he expected to receive again.

The lawyer said Finney immediately apologised for his behaviour to the owner and police. He has learned from the consequences of his actions according to the report, he stressed.

“He has never been in trouble before in his life and does not want this kind of thing to happen again,” he added.