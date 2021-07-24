Residents help extinguish Tyrone flat fire

They are appealing for witnesses and information to the incident at Castle Gardens shortly before 9.10pm on Friday.

Detective Inspector Winters said: "Officers responded and attended the scene along with NIFRS who were able to contain the blaze, the majority of which had been extinguished by local residents, and stop it from spreading to other flats.

“Fortunately, no one was inside the flat at the time of the incident, which caused significant damage inside a bedroom, and smoke damage, and we are thankful to NIFRS colleagues for preventing any further damage to the other flats.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information to flat fire.

“We are working to establish a motive for this reckless incident, which is being treated as arson with intent to endanger life at this time, and we are appealing for witnesses to call us on 101, quoting reference number 2208 of 23/07/21.”

A report can also be made using the a reporting form on the PSNI website or, alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or on its website.

---

