Retired public servant sought solace in drink

A public servant who was said by his solicitor to have sought solace in drink after retiring, has lost his licence for three years.

Sixty-two-year-old Thomas Louis Nolan from Parklane, Magherafelt, was also fined £300 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

Imposing the disqualification, District Judge Oonagh Mullan remarked that the defendant had a previous conviction in July 2010.

She said that she had no choice but to impose a three-year disqualification, and warned Nolan not to get behind the wheel during this period.

The court heard the charge arose out of an incident at Ballymacombs Road, Bellaghy, on September 30.

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant later provided a specimen of breath at Dungannon custody suite which showed an alcohol reading of 118mgs.

Defence solicitor Stephen Atherton told the court that fortunately no other party was injured as a result of the incident and asked for credit to be given for his early plea.

Mr Atherton said the defendant should not have been anywhere near a car on this occasion. He said the defendant was sixty-two and retired after more than 30 years in public service.

Mr Atherton said Nolan had been unable to adjust to retirement and this difficulty had led him to seek solace in drink.

The solicitor said the defendant had found it “deeply distressing” to find himself before the court and wished to apologise. He added that the disqualification is going to cause him inconvenience.