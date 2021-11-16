Roofer made off after crashing into fence

Lorcan Brady (26), of William Street, Bellaghy, was convicted of failing to stop, failing to remain and failing to report a damage only accident at Moyola Road.

Brady was also convicted of possessing a quantity of cannabis on May 15.

Describing it as “quite despicable”, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant that even if he wasn’t feeling well after the crash he should have gone up to the owner’s door and informed him. “Your great concern was the drugs in the car,” she added.

Brady told the court he had driven to Hillhead car park after the incident where a friend had picked him up and taken him to Antrim Hospital, as he didn’t feel well, but didn’t go in because of concerns for Covid.

He said his father had contacted him to tell him the police were at the door.

Brady said he just wanted the car off the road and did not know he had to report it.

“I was always going to go back and fix the fence,” he said.

The court heard the defendant had paid £800 for the repair of the fence.

District Judge Mullan said it was to the defendant’s credit that he had paid for the fence.

She adjourned the case for a week to allow Brady’s licence to be checked.