Row outside pub was a ‘one-off’ says judge

A row outside a Magherafelt pub in which a woman was assaulted and a police constable had her “hair pulled out”, was recalled at the local Magistrates Court last Wednesday when three women were each given a Conditional Discharge for 12 months.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan warned the three defendants to “stay away” from the initial injured party, who they confronted as she left the premises.

Fiona McKee (52), of The Brambles, Magherafelt, admitted charges of disorderly behaviour and common assault of a female.

Twenty-five-year-old Naomi Porter, same address, accepted charges of disorderly behaviour, assaulting a constable and common assault of a female.

Chloe O’Kane (20), Ronan Manor, Ballyronan, admitted disorderly behaviour, assaulting the constable and common assault of a female.

Judge Mullan ordered Porter and O’Kane to pay £100 compensation each to the police officer. The court heard the incident took place at Garden Street around 2am on May 27 last.

A PPS lawyer said police were called by door staff about “anti-social and aggressive behaviour” as the injured party was reversing her car out of a park.

Counsel said the police officer intervened and was scratched by O’Kane and had hair pulled out by Porter.

The judge said that she accepted it was a “one-off” event which had been caused by too much alcohol and a history of bad feeling between the parties.