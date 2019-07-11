Scammer lured victim into 'paying a substantial sum of money'

Police in Magherafelt are warning the public to be wary of unsolicited phone calls.

In a Facebook post they said they are investigating after someone in the area had been targeted by scammers claiming to represent a phone supplier.

During the call access was gained to the victim's computer, and the victim was lured into paying a substantial sum of money.

The post adds: "If you are concerned about any recent calls you have received then please report it to Action Fraud via their website www.actionfraud.police.uk, or by phoning 0300 123 2040, or you can call us on the non-emergency number 101. Further advice and information can also be obtained by visiting www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni<http://www.nidirect.gov.uk/scamwiseni> or the ScamwiseNI Facebook page @scamwiseni."