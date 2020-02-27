Second husky poisoned in malicious attack to be put to sleep

The PSNI say the second dog poisoned in an attack at the Tyrone Husky Rescue, near Dungannon, is to be 'put to sleep' tomorrow.

Police issued an appeal following what they called 'a sickening attack' on the rescue premises which claimed the life of a husky called Junior.

In a social media post today they said: "An update no one wanted to hear. Tuatha, the second dog that was poisoned is so ill he will not survive.

"X-rays show his lungs are destroyed and his injuries are unrecoverable. Because of this he will be put to sleep on Friday.

"A devastating blow as we had all hoped he was past the worst of it and was starting on the road to recovery.

"We'd repeat what we said on our original post, this is the result of someone who has deliberately gone out to poison dogs at Tyrone Husky Rescue.

"If you have any information over who was involved drop us a PM or call 101, the reference is 1648 of 18/02/20"