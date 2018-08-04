Sent text messages to his former partner

A young Magherafelt man who breached a non-molestation order by sending text messages to his ex-partner, was given a three-month suspended jail sentence when he appeared at the local Magistrates Court.

Kyle David Semple (23), unemployed, of Leckagh Drive, was told by District Judge Oonagh Mullan that he had to accept the relationship was over.

Counsel prosecuting said police received a report from the injured party that the defendant had breached a non-molestation order by sending unwanted text messages on April 20, May 2 and May 3.

She said that Semple was subsequently interviewed by police and made a full admission.

Michael Forde, BL, said the defendant admitted the offence and now accepted that the relationship with his partner was now well and truly over.

Mr Forde said that the defendant had been working in recent days to get back with his ex-partner.

He stressed that there was never any violence in the relationship, and described the incident before the court as “just pestering.”

He said the defendant had a child and had made an application to the court for contact.

Before imposing the prison sentence, which she suspended for two years, District Judge Oonagh Mullan asked to see the transcript of the messages.

Warning Semple not to breach the order in future, she said he had to accept the relationship was totally over.