Sentenced for police assaults

A Cookstown woman was given a three-month jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, at Dungannon Magistrates Court on Wednesday for assaulting two police constables.

Grainne Elizabeth Cullen (32), of Burnvale Crescent, committed the offences on July 16 last, and the case had been deferred to monitor her behaviour.

A PPS lawyer told the court there had been no re-offending by the defendant.

Court

A defence lawyer said Cullen had entered pleas to the charges at the earliest opportunity.

