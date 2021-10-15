Seventh conviction for banned driver
A motorist who said he was on a trip to a graveyard was detected driving whilst disqualified - his seventh such conviction.
William Dunlop (39), of Brown Drive, Maghera, was also uninsured and had given police a false name when stopped on April 26 this year in Ballymena.
Defence barrister Michael Smyth told Ballymena Magistrates Court there been a gap in offending and the previous driving whilst disqualified matter was in 2017.
The lawyer said in April this year the defendant was on a trip to a graveyard and “wasn’t thinking straight” and told police a different name “because he had panicked”.
District Judge Nigel Broderick said the defendant had a “very poor record” and “not without some hesitation” he was not jailing him.
The defendant was given a five months prison sentence, suspended for two years; banned from driving for three years and fined £100.
