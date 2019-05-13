'Severely bitten' police officer ends up in hospital

A police officer was taken to hospital after allegedly being bitten by a woman in Magherafelt in the early hours of this morning.

Two other officers were injured in the incident at Rainey Street.

Magherafelt PSNI said in a Facebook post that they had been flagged down by a taxi driver who had been attempting to get an address from the woman who was very drunk.

"So we get out and speak to the woman through the open passenger door window, she appears half asleep. 'Hi, what’s your name?' Next thing we know, we’re getting met with an onslaught of obscenities as the taxi door is kicked open and the previously sleeping passenger is now anything but.

"The subsequent actions of the individual in question left three officers injured with one being hospitalised after being severely bitten. The officer now has an agonising wait on blood test results to confirm whether or not they have not been infected with a virus.

"Disgusting and unacceptable behaviour towards those who were only trying to help, starting with the taxi driver, simply trying to get her home.

"The one positive, with all of us now carrying body cameras a Judge can witness first hand such violent and aggressive behaviour, rather than a lovely flowery account put forward in her defence. One off to court for a range of offences."

