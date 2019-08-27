Sex offender branded ‘a risk to the public’

A convicted sex offender described by the District Judge as “a risk to the public”, was jailed for six months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court for breaching a probation order.

The court heard Geoffrey Rainey Kelly (35), of Lakeview Crescent, Fivemiletown, failed to comply with the requirements of the three-year order and had re-offended on June 17 this year when he was found wandering the corridors of St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, dressed as a woman.

Kelly was jailed for four months for that offence at Dungannon Magistrates Court, and Magherafelt Court heard he had been released from custody last Friday.

Kelly had been convicted of sexual assault and exposure at Maghera and was placed on probation on November 7 last year.

Revoking the probation order, District Judge Oonagh Mullan said she recalled the incidents at a shop and on a school bus and said they were two “very separate incidents” which was concerning.

She said the defendant had been given the benefit of probation for which he had shown disregard and gone on to re-offend at the school.

A defence lawyer stressed Kelly was prepared to re-engage with probation which he suggested would be beneficial to his ongoing supervision.

Kelly sobbed loudly as he was led from the dock by prison staff. Bail was fixed in the sum of £500 for an appeal against the prison sentence with previously agreed conditions put in place.