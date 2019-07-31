Sex offender jailed after being found in school dressed as woman

A convicted sex offender caught walking the corridors of a County Tyrone school wearing a blonde wig and women’s clothes, was jailed for four months at Dungannon Magistrates Court.

Geoffrey Rainey Kelly (35), of Lakeview Crescent, Fivemiletown, was convicted of breaching a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) banning him from coming within 20 metres of an educational facility.

Imposing the sentence, District Judge John Meehan described it as premediated and considered Kelly a high risk to children.

Mr Meehan told the defendant that he had not started to pay attention to the SOPO and a period of custody was required bearing in mind his previous record for sexual offending.

Counsel prosecuting told the court that police were called by staff to St Ciaran’s College, Ballygawley, on the afternoon of June 17 this year.

He said the defendant had been noticed by staff walking the corridors and trying door handles after gaining entry by a side door.

The lawyer said when he was confronted by staff the defendant claimed he was looking for a third year female pupil and provided a name.

He explained that this was checked on the school register and no child with that name was found.

Kelly then left the school in a vehicle which was later located by police at Ballygawley Park & Ride, counsel continued.

The defendant was seated in the driver’s seat, wearing the clothes as described by school staff - a white skirt and pink jacket with a string of pearls around his neck as well as the blonde wig.

He told police that he had “just been looking around”, but in a later interview he said he could not remember being at the school.

In a further interview with police he was shown CCTV footage and while accepting the person in it looked like him, stuck to his original story.

A defence barrister asked the court to give Kelly credit for entering a plea at the earliest opportunity.

He said that while he was entitled to dress as he likes, he could not behave as he does.

The lawyer described Kelly as “a complex character and I don’t wish to say anything more.”