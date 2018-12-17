Shops urged to take extra precautions after third break-in

A quantity of cigarettes have been stolen during a burglary at a shop on the Moor Road, Coalisland in the early hours of this morning.

Detective Inspector Handley said : “An alarm at the property was activated around 1:30am and when police attended, they found that entry to the property had been forced.

“A quantity of cigarettes were stolen. No-one was in the shop at the time of the incident.

“Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has information that could be useful to their investigation. We would also appeal to anyone who saw suspicious activity in the area between 1am and 2am to get in touch with us on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 68 of 17/12/18.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”

Meanwhile, police are appealing for information after retail premises were burgled in Newmills area on Saturday night. The shop was broken into at approximately 02.30hours this morning and a quantity of items stolen. Anyone who can help police is asked to contact detectives in Cookstown on 101 and quote crime reference 284 of 16/12/18.

Torrent SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn described the incident as "disgusting."

"I've been onto the police this morning, this is the third such robbery in the past two weeks on shops all within four miles of each other. Anyone with information please come forward and any local shops please take extra precautions. Disgusting that this is happening so close to Christmas."