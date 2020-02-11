Shot fired through front door of house was a 'reckless and brazen attack'

A shot was fired through the front door of a house in Dungannon last night.

The incident happened in the Stiloga Road area around 11pm and none of the occupants are understood to have been injured.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: "Shortly after 11pm, we received a report that a shot was fired through the front door of a property, and that a male was seen running from the property in the direction of Derryfubble Road.

"There were four adults - two men and two women - in the house at the time this reckless and brazen attack was carried out.

"We are fortunate that none of the occupants were injured, however, we could have been dealing with serious injury or worse today.

"We are working to establish a motive for this attack and would appeal to anyone who was in the area last night and saw any suspicious activity, including vehicles in the area or a male running from the area, to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 2184 of 10/02/20."

Anyone with information can also call Crimestoppers, which is anonymous, on 0800 555 111.