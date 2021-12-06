Shotgun and ammo found during police anti-drink driving operation

The local Neighbourbood Policing Team were carrying out an anti-drink drive operation when they stopped an unlicenced driver who was also uninsured.

Mid Ulster police said in a social media post: "One might have thought that was bad enough, but on looking in the vehicle they observed a firearm and a quantity of ammunition.

"On completion of all checks, it was revealed that the Person was not the holder of a firearm certificate, and during a follow up search a further quantity of unlicensed rifle ammunition and shotgun cartridges were located and seized by officers from Magherafelt Neighbourhood Policing Team.

PSNI picture of the shotguin and ammunication.

"So not only have we removed an uninsured unlicensed driver and his vehicle from the roads, we also removed an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. The driver is currently helping police with their enquiries and will no doubt end up with a date with a magistrate."

--

