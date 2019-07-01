Shots fired at house in Coalisland

Detectives are investigating after the report that a number of shots were fired at a property in Coalisland this morning.

Detective Sergeant Robinson said: “At around 4:10am it was reported that just a couple of minutes previously a number of shots had been fired at a house in Loughview Gardens, striking and damaging windows.

"Fortunately, none of the six occupants in the house at the time were injured.

"Everyone has a right to live in a safe and stable community and this type of senseless and reckless criminality will not be tolerated. Thankfully, we are not dealing with any serious injuries, or worse today.

"We are working to establish a motive for this appalling attack and I want to reassure the community we are taking what happened this morning very seriously and I am appealing to anyone with information to please get in touch with us.""In particular, I want to appeal to anyone who saw any person/persons acting suspiciously, or any cars being driven in a suspicious manner between 4am and 4:10am in the area to call detectives on 101 quoting reference number 202 of 1/07/19."

Alternatively information can also be provided by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has strongly condemned the shooting.

He said: “Around 4am this morning multiple shots were fired at a house here in Newtownkelly, the second such incident in recent months. I have been contacted by residents this morning who like myself were woken up by the shots.

"Thankfully the couple in the house were not hurt and the PSNI have sealed off the area and will be investigating. I ask anyone who may have seen something to come forward with information.

"I strongly condemn this shooting, yet again we have had outsiders coming into our community to play judge jury and executioner putting innocent lives at risk and disturbing our lives.

"Last time theynarrowly missed young people having a party, this time it was an elderly couple sleeping and its only a matter of time before an innocent person is killed if these people aren’t caught."



