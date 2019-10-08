Shouted abuse inside KFC

A drunk man who was shouting abuse inside the KFC at Castledawson Roundabout before going outside and trying to get into cars, was given a four-month suspended jail sentence at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last Wednesday. Brendan Boyle (54), of Lower Main Street, Letterkenny, was later arrested for disorderly behaviour while sitting at a table in the premises on June 13.

A solicitor said Boyle suffered from bipolar disorder and claimed the police seized work tools from him, resulting in him being unemployed.