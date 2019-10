Two men have been in court on charges of simple drunk and disorderly behaviour.

Mark Francis Kennedy (30), of Greenvale Park, Magherafelt, and Stephen Kennedy (36), with an address at Mount Street, Belfast, are accused of committing the offences at Queen Street, Magherafelt, on July 3. The local Magistrates Court heard on Wednesday that the pair had to be escorted from a previous sitting of the court because they turned up drunk.

The case was adjourned until November 6 for pre-sentence reports.