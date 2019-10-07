Slow moving motorist given 12-month ban

A motorist spotted by police driving “very slowly” in the direction of Cookstown, has lost his licence for 12 months.

Denis John Hughes (48), of Braeside, Dungannon, was also fined £335 with a £15 offender levy for driving while having consumed excess alcohol.

East Tyrone Magistrates Court heard last Friday the detection was made at approximately 1.25am on September 9 after police were made aware of a possible drunk driver on the A29.

Counsel said the defendant’s vehicle was spotted moving very slowly round the roundabout before pulling up on to the footpath and stopping.

On speaking to the defendant, officers noted that his speech was slurred and he smelled of intoxicating liquor, counsel continued.

He failed a preliminary breath test and was taken to Dungannon custody suite, where he provided a specimen which showed an alcohol reading of 67mgs in breath.

A defence lawyer explained the defendant had been going to a shop to get tobacco.

He stressed Hughes had cooperated with police and had made a full admission.

He said the disqualification would have a “high impact” on him in terms of his employment and involvement in a local martial arts club.

“He is a hardworking man but due to the nature of his job he will loose it,” the lawyer continued.

District Judge Paul Copeland certified Hughes for the drink-driving rehabilitation course which, if completed successfully, will entitle him to a reduction in the period of disqualification to nine months.