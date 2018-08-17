Smell of cannabis from car attracts police attention

A smell of cannabis smoke coming from a parked car prompted police to carry out a search of the vehicle, Magherafelt Magistrates Court was told.

Before the court was 25-year-old Barry Coney from Sullenboy Park, Cookstown, who was placed on probation for 12 months for possessing the drug.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Coney that this was his third appearance in court for possessing a controlled drug.

“In April you received a suspended sentence at Dungannon Court and now you are back before this court,” she said.

Ms Mullan remarked that probation may be able to help the defendant with addiction issues he may have in respect of drugs.

Counsel prosecuting said the offence came to light on April 20 this year while police were on patrol around 5.30pm in Maghera.

He said at the town’s leisure centre car park they detected the smell of herbal cannabis coming from a car. He said they found a bag of cannabis in the passenger side pocket of the vehicle, and the defendant immediately admitted that it belonged to him.

Counsel said the street value of the drug was approximately £10. He added the defendant admitted smoking before police arrived.

Making an order for the destruction of the drug, District Judge Mullan told Coney that working with probation may help him appreciate the “difficult issues that can arise from taking cannabis.”