Speeder caught twice within seven minutes

Ciara Marie Coyle (41), of Rocktown Road, Bellaghy, was fined a total of £200 with seven penalty points.

Prosecuting counsel told Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday at around 12.15pm on November 12 last year a speed camera detected a car travelling at 55mph, 15mph in excess of the temporary speed restriction for the road.

He said at 12.22pm on the same date the same vehicle was detected travelling at 78mph, 38mph in excess of the limit.

Court

Pleading for leniency, a defence lawyer said the detections came at a time of stress for the defendant as she was undergoing a separation.

He said the mother of two had left her children with a relative and then had gone back to collect them again as she did not wish to impose on them.

The lawyer said the offences had happened on a wide road managed by restrictions that the defendant should have been aware of.

He asked the court not to impose a disqualification as the defendant needed her ability to drive.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan said the defendant should have been aware of the speed restriction.

She noted she was “going considerably faster” on the second occasion and for that she would receive a higher fine and an extra penalty point.

The judge said the defendant would have to watch her speed in future.

