Staff member left shaken after hammer robbery

Detectives in Mid Ulster investigating a robbery at commercial premises in Dungannon have issued a fresh appeal for information and witnesses.

Detective Constable Bell said: "We received a report around 7:55pm on Thursday, 21st March that two masked men had entered a shop on Milltown Street, one of whom was reported to have been armed with a hammer.

"The suspects approached the staff member at the till and one of them jumped over the counter, grabbing a sum of money. The two suspects then fled on foot with the money and a quantity of cigarettes.

"The staff member was not injured thankfully, however, he was left shaken by the ordeal.

"One of the suspects is described as being of ‘medium to big build’; around 5' 5'', and wore a black windbreaker jacket with the hood pulled tight around his face, and dark-coloured bottoms. The second suspect is described as being slightly taller, and wore black tracksuit bottoms and a black windbreaker jacket with a white sports club logo on it.

"I am appealing to drivers who were in the Milltown Street, Washingford Row and Old Eglish Road area of Dungannon between 7:20pm and 7:30pm that evening and who have dash cam to check their footage which may have captured two males, running, and who match the description of the suspects to call detectives in Cookstown.

"I also want to appeal to anyone who was in the area just prior to the robbery or after it occurred, between 7:15pm and 7:45pm, and who saw two males in the area matching the description of the suspects to call the non emergency number 101, quoting reference number 1227 of 21/03/19."

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.