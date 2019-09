Police have uncovered a large stash of Class C drugs in Cookstown after a stop and search in the town last night.

The suspect made off but was apprehended and arrested with assistance from the armed response unit.

In a Facebook post, the police said they were alerted to a few individuals acting suspiciously.

"Searches of nearby undergrowth uncovered a large stash of Class C drugs neatly package up," they said in the post.