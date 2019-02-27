Stop and search leads to seizure of £50K in drugs

Items seized by the police following the stop and search
Magherafelt police say they have seized drugs with an estimated street value of £50,000 and over £10,000 in cash.

They say it follows the arrest of a man in the town yesterday.

"A male walking through the town this afternoon was stopped and detained for a search, in his possession were drugs and £9000 cash in a vacuum packed bag," they said in a social media post.

"The male was arrested for possession of criminal property and drugs. After his arrest follow up searches of property linked to the male recovered a significant amount of drugs and cash."