Supermarket owners 'heartbroken' after break-in

The owners of a Tyrone supermarket say they have been left 'heartbroken' after a weekend burglary.

In a social media post, Springisland Supermarket in Coalisland appealed for help in tracing those responsible for the break-in on Sunday night.

"If anyone seen or heard anything suspicious last night after 11pm please come forward to us or contact the police with reference number 14703/12/18," the post reads.

"We’re heartbroken as a family business to receive this devastating blow on the mouth of Christmas."

Local SDLP Councillor Malachy Quinn has condemned the burglary.

"It's been reported that £1000s of cigarette packets were stolen when the thieves hit, as well as keys stolen for a van," he said in a statement.

“I totally condemn this robbery as will the entire community. Springisland Supermarket has been a stable of Coalisland for the past 20 years and in that time have built up a great reputation not just in the town but beyond for their service and great staff.

"There is a lot of anger in the community that something like this could happen, and at a time when there was still plenty of people about the town.

" I have spoken to the management team at the shop and they are disgusted and have appealed for anyone who might have seen or heard something on Sunday to get in contact.

“I would encourage anyone with information to get in contact with the PSNI because the simple fact is if they can rob this store and get away with it they can and will do it to someone else.”

