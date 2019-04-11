Suspect burglar 'caught red handed' in property, say police

Cookstown police say they have arrested one person for two burglaries in the town earlier today.

It follows what they call "excellent observations" by members of the public who spotted suspicious activity in the Coagh Street area and called the PSNI.

Police said in a social media post that the call meant crews were able to be on the scene almost immediately and get the property surrounded.

"Crews then entered it and caught one somewhat surprised individual red handed. They then followed the trail and uncovered another property had also been burgled. One arrested for two burglaries and minor related offences," they said in the post.

