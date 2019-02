A suspicious object found on the Burn Road in Cookstown on Saturday was later declared by police as an elaborate hoax.

A number of houses and premises had to be evacuated as the security forces examined the device.

Trevor Wilson, a UUP councillor, said Cookstown “ground to a standstill” during the alert and that children attending parties at the cinema had their day ruined. He said those behind the hoax needed to wise up and realise such disruption “advances no cause a single inch”.