Teen kicked police sergeant on leg

A teenager who kicked a police sergeant on the leg, was placed on Probation for 12 months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court last Wednesday.

Amy Cassidy (18), of Slaghtneill Road, Maghera, admitted a charge of assaulting the officer on July 1.

A defence lawyer said the defendant was highly intoxicated at the time and her parents were called to come and pick her up.

District Judge Oonagh Mullan told Cassidy that alcohol appeared to be “a bit of a problem for you” and working with Probation may help prevent her drinking to excess.