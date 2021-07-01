Teenager charged with Maghera burglary
A teenager has been charged with burglary with intent to cause unlawful damage arising out of an incident in Maghera.
Police say the 18 year old male is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday, July 5. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.
It is understood the charge is related to a burglary at premises in the Church Road area of Maghera on April 23.
