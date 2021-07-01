Teenager charged with Maghera burglary

Police say the 18 year old male is expected to appear at Londonderry Magistrates Court on Monday, July 5. As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It is understood the charge is related to a burglary at premises in the Church Road area of Maghera on April 23.

--

Teenager charged with burglary.

