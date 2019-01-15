Teenager didn’t realise he had overtaken police car

A teenager caught speeding on the Toome bypass was fined £115 and banned from driving for four months at Magherafelt Magistrates Court.

Samuel McCambley (18), contractor, of Crosskeys Road, Toome, was also fined £250 for having no insurance on October 9 last.

Counsel prosecuting said at approximately 4pm police were travelling along the Toome bypass when they were overtaken by a car displaying ‘R’ plates.

She said police followed the vehicle for over one mile and speeds of 70 mph were recorded. The defendant was pulled over and admitted the offences.

Defence solicitor Stewart Ballentine said the traffic was light at the time and the defendant had not realised he had over taken a police car.

Mr Ballentine said the defendant had gone to get an inhaler and was returning to work.

He explained that the defendant had applied for insurance and was waiting for the money to go into his account the next day.

Continuing, Mr Ballentine said the defendant had been disqualified for two months on November 15 last year at Ballymena Magistrates Court.

He added that his employer now collected him and took him to work.

Imposing the penalties, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told McCambley that it was not a good start to his driving career.

“You must make sure things are in order before going on to the road,” she said.