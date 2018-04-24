Teenager in court over burglary at retail outlet

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with carrying out a burglary at commercial premises in Cookstown.

Jude Bell (19), from James Street in the town, is charged with burglary with intent to steal.

He is accused of entering as a trespasser the Supervalu store on Burn Road in the early hours of April 23 with intent to steal from the premises.

At Omagh Magistrates Court on Tuesday, April 24, Bell was remanded in custody and is due to appear again at Dungannon Court on April 25.

Meanwhile, police have issued crime prevention advice to business owners in the Cookstown area.

“If you are a business owner, ensure your alarm system is up to date and functioning correctly. Also check that your alarm provider provides an instant contact to police if the premises alarm activates. For further information call 101 and ask to speak to the Shelia Henderson, Crime Prevention Officer for Cookstown,” a PSNI spokesperson said.