Teenager jumped on bonnet of BMW

A Co Antrim teenager who jumped on the bonnet of a BMW car and tried to pull the wipers off, has received a six-month suspended jail sentence on a criminal damage charge.

Matthew Gorman (18), of Sunnyside Drive, Rasharkin, was also ordered by District Judge Steven Keown at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday to pay the car owner £200 restitution.

Mr Keown fined him £200 with a £15 offender’s levy and disqualified him from driving for 12 months for driving while disqualified, having no insurance and careless driving at Innishrush Road, Innishrush, on February 19.

Imposing the penalties, the judge told the defendant that he needed to get help for himself or he would end up going to jail.

Counsel prosecuting said the defendant chased the injured party’s car before ramming into the back of it.

She said he then pulled in front of the BMW, got out and jumped on top of the bonnet and tried to pull off the wipers, then kicked the side of the vehicle. Counsel said he was later located by police and denied all the allegations.

A defence lawyer said there had been a history between the two parties although this in no way excused the defendant’s actions.

He explained Gorman is a young man who has a particular medical condition for which he requires help and that could be provided by the Probation Service.

But District Judge Keown said he would not be sending him back to Probation.

He referred to the pre-sentence report and said the defendant had not engaged and refused to undertake any community services. “He may need help but it is up to him to go and get it,” he remarked.