Teenager panicked on seeing police

A teenager caught learning to drive in the car park of a GAA ground, was fined £80 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Padraig Joseph Wilson (18), of Cherry Hill, Maghera, admitted a charge of being an unaccompanied ‘L’ driver on December 8, 2019.

Prosecuting counsel said police spotted Wilson in Watty Grahams GAA car park in Maghera, and followed him.

Courtroom.

A defence lawyer said Wilson had panicked on seeing the police and drove home, which takes about one minute from the park.

