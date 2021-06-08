Teenager panicked on seeing police
A teenager caught learning to drive in the car park of a GAA ground, was fined £80 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
A teenager caught learning to drive in the car park of a GAA ground, was fined £80 with three penalty points at Magherafelt Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Padraig Joseph Wilson (18), of Cherry Hill, Maghera, admitted a charge of being an unaccompanied ‘L’ driver on December 8, 2019.
Prosecuting counsel said police spotted Wilson in Watty Grahams GAA car park in Maghera, and followed him.
A defence lawyer said Wilson had panicked on seeing the police and drove home, which takes about one minute from the park.
Editor’s message;
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.
Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.