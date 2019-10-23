Teenager tried to take policewoman’s hat

A teenager who told a police officer on night time duties in Magherafelt that he would get his dad to kill him, was fined £150 with a £15 offender levy at the local Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Leon Armstrong (19), of Sandymount, Magherafelt, admitted a charge of disorderly behaviour at Rainey Street car park on April 23 this year.

A prosecuting lawyer said police were on duty outside a nightclub when the defendant approached a female officer and tried to take her hat.

He was warned off and left before returning about ten minutes later when he began shouting and pretending to throw punches in the direction of a male officer.

Counsel said he was restrained and put into the police van where he told the officer “my dad will kill you”.

Defending solicitor Stephen Atherton said the defendant had apologised to the officers at the scene when released from the van, and wished to repeat that apology in court.

Mr Atherton said the defendant “has absolutely no recollection” of the incident itself until he sobered up the next day.

He said Armstrong has been working for two years as a groundsman and was “bringing money into the house”.

Mr Atherton stressed it was the defendant’s first time in court and to deal with it in a lenient manner.

Imposing the fine and allowing him 12 weeks to pay, District Judge Oonagh Mullan told the defendant to behave himself in the future.